AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.29

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as 25.29 and last traded at 25.17, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.69.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

