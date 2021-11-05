AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.55

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 923327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

