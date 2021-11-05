AxoGen’s (AXGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $549.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

