Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. Axonics has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 522.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

