Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 754,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZUL opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. Azul has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

