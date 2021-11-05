B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

FN opened at $116.86 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $65.48 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,478,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fabrinet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.