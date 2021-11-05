B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

NYSE RVLV opened at $77.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. Revolve Group has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $324,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Revolve Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

