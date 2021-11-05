B. Riley Increases Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $60.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. Ichor has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.