B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given a $6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a $6.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTG. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.