Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,933. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

