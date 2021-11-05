Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 134,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE FNF opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

