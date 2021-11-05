Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

