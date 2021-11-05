Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $13.70 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Centene by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

