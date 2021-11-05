Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 446,648 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 446,648 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Easterly Government Properties worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

