Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 574,644 Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,644 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 2.88% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUXA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.