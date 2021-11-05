Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 348,200 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 58.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

