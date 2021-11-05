Banc of California, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

BANC opened at $21.18 on Friday. Banc of California has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

