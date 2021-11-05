Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.23.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

