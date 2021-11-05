Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 184,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bancolombia by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,056,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

