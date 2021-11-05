Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

