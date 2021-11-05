Bank of America Corp DE Has $157.82 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $157,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $141.75 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.84 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

