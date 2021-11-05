Bank of America Corp DE Has $162.45 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.50% of Okta worth $162,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Okta by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $255.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.