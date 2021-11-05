Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 84,702 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.05% of Entegris worth $174,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 109.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

ENTG stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $148.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

