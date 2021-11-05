Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of PINS opened at $43.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.81 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.27. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

