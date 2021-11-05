Bank of America Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $34.50

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $23.50 to $34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE:BE opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 293,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

