Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $535,000 Stock Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 684.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

