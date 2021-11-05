Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $583,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000.

AMLP stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

