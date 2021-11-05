Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $504,000 Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

