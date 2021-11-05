Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $504,000 Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Immunocore Company Profile
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
