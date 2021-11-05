Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $518,000 Investment in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of The ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

STKS stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $442.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

