Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NI were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in NI by 2.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 688,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in NI by 4.9% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NODK stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $423.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

