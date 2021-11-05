Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 157.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

NYSE PINE opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a PE ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on PINE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.