Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 22.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.