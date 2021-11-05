Barclays Cuts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $210.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $152.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 16,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WEX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WEX by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.