Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF)

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FBGGF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of Fabege from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Fabege alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81. Fabege has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.