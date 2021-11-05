Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,059. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barrett Business Services stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

