Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the gold and copper producer on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend payment by 158.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

