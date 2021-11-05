BASIC Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $69.66 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00247959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

