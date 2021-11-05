Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.36 ($120.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €89.99 ($105.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.