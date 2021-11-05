Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €89.99 ($105.87) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.