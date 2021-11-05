Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 95.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%.

Shares of BTEGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 712,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

BTEGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

