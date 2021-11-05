BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7047 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BCE has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 107.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BCE to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,933. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. BCE has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

