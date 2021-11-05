Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.300-$12.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.30-$12.50 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

