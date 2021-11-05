Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 13% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price was up 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 889,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,639,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

