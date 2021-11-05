BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BRBR opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

