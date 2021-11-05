Benchmark Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $42,391.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $42,391.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00053940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00248908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,017,862 coins and its circulating supply is 2,839,055 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.