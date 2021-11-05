Berenberg Bank Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.52 ($73.55).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at €59.08 ($69.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.32. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.