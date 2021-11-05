Berry Data Price Tops $2.10 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003446 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 178.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00084831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00104061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.14 or 0.07299350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,123.29 or 1.00167620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.