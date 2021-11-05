Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

BWMX opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.