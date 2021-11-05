BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43. BGSF has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BGSF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of BGSF worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

