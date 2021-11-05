BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,180. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after buying an additional 117,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.